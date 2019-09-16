Kendall Jenner Undergoes Shocking Transformation With New Blonde Hair!

Kendall Jenner is embracing the lighter side of life with a brand new blonde hairdo!

The model swapped her dark brunette locks on Monday for a bright, blonde do in order to model at the Burberry fashion show at London Fashion Week! Kendall announced the news to her 115 million followers on Instagram with a simple video of her new blonde hair and the caption, “Hi.”

She also shared footage of herself hitting the catwalk from inside the show, and shared a behind-the-scenes snap with the label’s other models. You can totally see her brightened hair in the sweet snap!

Kendall and her famous family are no strangers to switching up their hairdos. Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian lightened her look last year, trading in their dark tresses for a honey-colored hue. And big sister Kim Kardashian has regularly experimented with a blonde style. Kylie has also tried out platinum tresses in the past.

Kendall on the other hand usually only gives her a look as total transformation when she’s work – instead she keeps her brunette strands in tip top shape year-round.

What do you think of Kendall’s wild new style?

