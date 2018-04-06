Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Split From Hank Baskett After More Than 8 Years Of Marriage

Kendra Wilkinson is officially ready to be a single woman again.
The reality star confirmed her split from husband Hank Baskett in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, writing that she and the former NFL star have "chosen to go our own ways" more than eight years after saying "I do."
"Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man," Kendra wrote, captioning a touching selfie of her and Hank smiling together with her hand caressing his face.
The mom of two had hinted in recent weeks that she and Hank were preparing to call it quits, sharing emotional videos on her Instagram story along with a photo taken inside what looked like a law office.
In her new post, Kendra maintained a brighter outlook not just for her future, but for the life she and Hank had shared.
"Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed," she wrote.
Kendra revealed that she is "beyond sad and heartbroken" over the end of their relationship, but told fans to expect to see her and Hank "together a lot" as they remain committed co-parents to their son and daughter.
"We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile," she wrote.
"Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry, but our hearts will always be real," she added.
She and Hank were candid about their ups and downs over the years, chronicled on reality TV appearances including "Marriage Boot Camp."
The 32-year-old "Kendra on Top" star shared that despite her and Hank's rough patches, she ultimately wishes the best for him as they each prepare for the next chapter of their lives.
"Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that," she wrote.
Kendra already seemed in better spirits earlier this week, hitting the slopes for a day of snowboarding with 8-year-old Hank IV and an LA Kings hockey game on Thursday night.
-- Erin Biglow