Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Split From Hank Baskett After More Than 8 Years Of Marriage

Kendra Wilkinson is officially ready to be a single woman again.

The reality star confirmed her split from husband Hank Baskett in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, writing that she and the former NFL star have "chosen to go our own ways" more than eight years after saying "I do."

"Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man," Kendra wrote, captioning a touching selfie of her and Hank smiling together with her hand caressing his face.