Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Reunite For Daughter's Soccer Game 2 Days After Confirming Split

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are committed co-parents.



Just two days after Kendra revealed that she and Hank were officially parting ways, the exes reunited for their daughter Alijah's first soccer match and were both captured cheering for the little one in a series of videos posted to Kendra's Instagram story.

The 3-year-old happily hit the field with her teammates in multiple clips, but got a gentle nudge from her famous mom in another after being adorably reluctant to rejoin the game.