Kenny Chesney Misses 2018 CMA Awards Due To Death In The Family

Kenny Chesney had to miss the CMA Awards.
The country music superstar couldn't be a part of the event "due to a death in the family," it was announced on the Country Music Association's official Twitter account on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Kenny won Musical Event of the Year with David Lee Murphy for "Everything's Going To Be Alright." The win was announced Wednesday morning on "GMA."
Kenny is also up for Entertainer of the Year at the ceremony. Other stars nominated include Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban.
The CMAs air on ABC.