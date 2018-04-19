Keri Glassman Shares Meatless Monday Recipes In Honor Of Earth Week!

Some reports show going meatless for even one day a week is not only good for your health, but the environment as well. In honor of Earth Week, Keri Glassman, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Nutritious Life stopped by Access Live today to share some of her healthy, meatless recipes.
Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
● 1/3 cup rolled oats
● 1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk
● dash cinnamon
Directions:
- In a small mason jar or bowl, add oats,almond milk, and cinnamon. Stir to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or overnight.
- Add toppings of choice and enjoy!
Berry Quinoa Salad
Ingredients:
● 1 cup cooked quinoa
● 1/2 cup olive oil
● 1-2 limes for fresh squeezed lime juice
● freshly ground black pepper, to taste
● 1 cup blueberries
● 1 cup sliced strawberries
● 1 cup sliced peaches
● 6 cups spinach
Directions:
- Drizzle cooked quinoa with olive oil and lime juice; toss with fork to separate grains and season with pepper to your liking.
- Add blueberries, strawberries, and peaches to quinoa and toss lightly.
- Serve quinoa mixture on top of spinach.
Baked Eggplant
Ingredients:
● 2 medium eggplants, sliced
● 1/4 cup olive oil
● 2 medium green peppers, sliced
● 1 small onion, finely chopped
● 3 tomatoes, peeled and sliced
● 1 cup parsley, chopped
● 2 garlic cloves, minced
● 3/4 cup tomato sauce
● Salt, to taste
● freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Sauté eggplant rounds in olive oil until tender, set aside.
- Sauté peppers and onion until aromatic and slightly translucent.
- In an 8 inch square casserole dish, arrange in layers: eggplant, peppers, onions, tomatoes, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Repeat layers.
- Pour tomato sauce over top of layered vegetables.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes uncovered.