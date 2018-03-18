Kerry Washington Snaps Selfie With 'The OG' Olivia Pope At 'Scandal' Wrap Party

Will the real Olivia Pope please stand up?

Kerry Washington had us seeing double at the "Scandal" wrap party, where the actress – who took her final on-set bow as Olivia Pope on Saturday night – snapped a selfie with the woman who inspired her character.

Judy Smith – the real-life crisis manager and former George H.W. Bush administration press aide that the fictional Olivia is based on – joined Kerry and the cast to celebrate the ABC drama's last day of shooting. The doppelgängers smiled in a blurry selfie, which Kerry shared on Instagram the following morning.

"I took a lot of pictures at last night's #Scandal wrap party but NOT with my own phone. Except for this one," she wrote. "It’s so blurry. But I had to post. Couldn't resist. Me & the real Olivia Pope. The inspiration for it all. The OG #JudySmith."