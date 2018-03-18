Kerry Washington Snaps Selfie With 'The OG' Olivia Pope At 'Scandal' Wrap Party

Will the real Olivia Pope please stand up?
Kerry Washington had us seeing double at the "Scandal" wrap party, where the actress – who took her final on-set bow as Olivia Pope on Saturday night – snapped a selfie with the woman who inspired her character.
Judy Smith – the real-life crisis manager and former George H.W. Bush administration press aide that the fictional Olivia is based on – joined Kerry and the cast to celebrate the ABC drama's last day of shooting. The doppelgängers smiled in a blurry selfie, which Kerry shared on Instagram the following morning.
"I took a lot of pictures at last night's #Scandal wrap party but NOT with my own phone. Except for this one," she wrote. "It’s so blurry. But I had to post. Couldn't resist. Me & the real Olivia Pope. The inspiration for it all. The OG #JudySmith."
In the lead-up to her last day on set, Kerry posted multiple Instagram snaps with her co-stars, including two with President Fitz himself!
"You're welcome," the actress captioned a cute selfie with screen partner Tony Goldwyn. In another, Tony showed off his funny side, sticking a finger up Kerry's nose as the actress gasped in shock.
Kerry also let loose on Instagram with recent "Scandal" guest star Solea Pfeiffer, who formerly portrayed Eliza Hamilton West Coast tour of "Hamilton." In a series of photos on Solea's page, the two stuck their tongues out and pouted for the camera.
"The @scandal cast and crew are the kindest, easiest people to work with. I feel so insanely lucky I got to be a part of this epic final season," Solea captioned the pics in part.
"Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes also documented her last days on set on Instagram.
"On the final shot of the second to last scene… Ish is getting real," the TV mogul posted as the Saturday night shoot winded down.
"Last scene rehearsed. Can barely breathe," she wrote shortly after, sharing a photo of her and Katie Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins.
Shonda's last pic of the night was of an empty set. "And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal," she said. "Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life."
-- Stephanie Case