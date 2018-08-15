Kesha Posts Makeup-Free Selfie Showing Off All Her Freckles

Kesha is letting her real self shine!
The "Praying" singer shared a makeup-free selfie with her followers on Wednesday, showing off her natural and stunning freckles.
The sweet snap was closeup, soft, sexy and all-natural. Her blonde hair flowed around her face and she also rocked her signature nose ring. Kesha captioned the snap with rainbow, unicorn and lighting bolt emojis!
Kesha's sweet photo comes on the heels of some big news for the star! She recently released the trailer for documentary about recording her third LP, Rainbow – her first record after her ongoing legal battles with Dr. Luke.
In the trailer for Rainbow – The Film, Kesha claims making the album was a life-saving journey.
Perhaps the rainbow emojis on her Instagram snap are a hint that this pic is part of her new documentary!?