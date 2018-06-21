Kesha Shows Off Her Busted Lip After An Accident With Her Mic

Kesha has a busted lip!

The "Praying" singer had a nasty altercation with her mic and showed off a big ouch on her Instagram on Thursday. The 31-year-old singer's lip is completely sliced open and bloody and her injury looks pretty painful. She captioned the pic, "Can't ever say I don't go hard on stage. Busted lip from my guitar /mic stand/ tassel battle in Denver. 💅🏻"

Kesha is currently on her Rainbow tour with Macklemore and was performing in Denver when the accident took place. 

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

We gotta hand it to you Kesha, when you commit you commit! Feel better soon!

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez, Kesha & More Stars Dazzle At The Time 100 Gala

