Kesha Shows Off Her Busted Lip After An Accident With Her Mic

Kesha has a busted lip!
The "Praying" singer had a nasty altercation with her mic and showed off a big ouch on her Instagram on Thursday. The 31-year-old singer's lip is completely sliced open and bloody and her injury looks pretty painful. She captioned the pic, "Can't ever say I don't go hard on stage. Busted lip from my guitar /mic stand/ tassel battle in Denver. 💅🏻"
Kesha is currently on her Rainbow tour with Macklemore and was performing in Denver when the accident took place.
We gotta hand it to you Kesha, when you commit you commit! Feel better soon!
