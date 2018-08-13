Kevin Hart Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Wife Eniko: 'I'm Glad We Got Each Other'

Kevin Hart and Eniko are celebrating two years of marriage!



Kevin took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching photo from his wedding to Eniko Parrish where they are sharing the first dance together.

"What’s understood doesn’t need to be said....You get me & I get you....I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts," he wrote alongside the black and white snap.

Eniko shared a video of their first dance together, which was accompanied by a performance by Alicia Keys singing "If I Ain't Got You."