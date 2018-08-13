Kevin Hart Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Wife Eniko: 'I'm Glad We Got Each Other'

Kevin Hart and Eniko are celebrating two years of marriage!
Kevin took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching photo from his wedding to Eniko Parrish where they are sharing the first dance together.
"What’s understood doesn’t need to be said....You get me & I get you....I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts," he wrote alongside the black and white snap.
Eniko shared a video of their first dance together, which was accompanied by a performance by Alicia Keys singing "If I Ain't Got You."
She captioned her video, "8.13.16 ✨ Happy Anniversary my love! It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! 💙 @kevinhart4real."
The duo said "I do" on August 13, 2016, and have definitely had a headline-worthy couple of years together. They welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo, eight months ago and also weather a media storm when Kevin was caught in a cheating scandal. Kevin was extorted by a woman he had a tryst with and several photos surfaced at the time where he was kissing her in the back of a car. Eniko, who was pregnant with Kenzo at the time, stood by Kevin throughout the cheating scandal and the pair now seem stronger than ever.
The couple is celebrating their anniversary together with their family, including Kevin's two other kids, Hendrix and Heaven, in the Bahamas!
Kevin posted a couple sweet snaps from their getaway including one with a trip to "pig island."
It looks like all is well with the Hart family!