Kevin Hart Flashes His Six Pack Abs As He Heats Up A Hidden Beach

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko were totally heating up this hidden beach in Mexico!

The comedian and his leading lady hung out by the water and flashed their toned bodies on vacation in an Instagram post on Friday.

#Harts #HiddenBeach

"#Harts #HiddenBeach," Kevin captioned the steamy photo.

Eniko was rocking a sexy hot pink one-piece swimsuit while Kevin showcased his six pack with a colorful pair of swim trunks.

It appears that the couple brought a few friends along on this holiday including rapper, Ludacris and his wife.

Agave fields in tequila, Mexico???????? next stop tequila tasting! ????

Aside from hitting up the beach, the couples also hung out in the agave fields in Tequila, Mexico, and got to taste some the authentic delicacy!

Why weren’t we invited to provide the limes?

