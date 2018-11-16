Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Tina Lawson & More Stars Share 'Heartbroken' Messages About Kim Porter's Sudden Death

Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Tina Lawson and more stars are paying tribute to Kim Porter after it was announced on Thursday, November 15, that she had passed away.



Kim, who was in a relationship of and one with Diddy for 13 years and shared three children with him, was found at her Los Angeles area home on Thursday unresponsive. A rep for Diddy confirmed the tragic news to Access in a statement.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," the rep shared.

Diddy and Kim had son Christian Combs, 20, and twin girls, Jessie James and D'Lila, 11. Kim also had a son Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship.

Celebrities and friends of Kim sent their heartfelt messages about her tragic passing, noting that she was a wonderful mother and friend.