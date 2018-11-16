Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Tina Lawson & More Stars Share 'Heartbroken' Messages About Kim Porter's Sudden Death

Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Tina Lawson and more stars are paying tribute to Kim Porter after it was announced on Thursday, November 15, that she had passed away. 

Kim, who was in a relationship of and one with Diddy for 13 years and shared three children with him, was found at her Los Angeles area home on Thursday unresponsive. A rep for Diddy confirmed the tragic news to Access in a statement. 

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," the rep shared. 

Diddy and Kim had son Christian Combs, 20, and twin girls, Jessie James and D'Lila, 11. Kim also had a son Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship. 

Celebrities and friends of Kim sent their heartfelt messages about her tragic passing, noting that she was a wonderful mother and friend. 

View this post on Instagram

I’m truly heart broken ???????????? RIP Beautiful Queen @ladykp sending my love & prayers out to my bros @quincy @kingcombs @diddy the twins and the whole fam ????????

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP Kim....Your were a beautiful person inside and out. My prayers go out to the entire family. @diddy you & your family are loved by so many...You are God's child and he will see u and ur entire family thru this. Stay strong man....Nothing but love for u.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

View this post on Instagram

I am in complete shock, I literally have no words. I am so disheartened by this news today and even more so because I have not seen you in awhile. We lived so close at one time that I would walk to your house in the afternoons and spend all day with you. Always leaving with a gift or something that you’d given me. We would laugh and talk and you would tell me everything I needed to learn, never holding back and always keeping it fun! I enjoyed our talks and you opening your home to me, your cooking that you promised to teach me and I mourn at the reality that now you never will. You really meant a lot to me, you maybe didn’t know all I was going through but your companionship was very important in my life. I will always cherish those memories ... ???? Rest In Peace ❤️

A post shared by BIG BOSS ???????? (@keke) on

View this post on Instagram

????????You are the true definition of being beautiful from the inside out????????????I’m praying hard for your family and all our friends....heartbroken????GOD BLESS YOU...Rest easy❤️

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

View this post on Instagram

???????????? sending peace and prayers to my brothers and to the big homie Puff. Love ya’ll and I am so sorry.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

The most heartbreaking news. My condolences to your children, family & friends. Sending love to Puff as well, I can’t even imagine what you must be going through. Gone way too soon. ???????? Rest In Peace, Queen.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

View this post on Instagram

this is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP @ladykp

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know puff is hit right now he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

View this post on Instagram

My heart aches for Kim Porters children???? Dear Lord give them strength to lean on each other???????? Kim loved her kids with all her might... She was so PROUD of them & they LOVE their mother so much????Prayers for Justin also she was like a 2nd mom to him & prayers for @diddy & @officialalbsure during this difficult time... for those that know you Kim will always remember your SMILE & LAUGH & KIND HEART????????????

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on

View this post on Instagram

I am absolutely wrecked by this news. ????????????????Kim Porter was an absolutely amazing human being and one of the best moms I’ve ever met... Her disposition was always warm, electric and fun. Just gutted for her children and family and everyone who loved her. What a devastating terrible loss ???????????????????????????????????????????????? Rest In Heaven. We will love up and support your babies ????????????

A post shared by Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) on

View this post on Instagram

Soo very sad to hear the news about the beautiful Kim Porter. Every time I have ever encountered her she was always so gracious and kind such a good mother . I am praying For her family and kids. Her sons and especially those precious beautiful little girls that are still soo young ????????????????❤️ and of course Condolences to Diddy . Rest in peace and love Kim????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

