Kevin Hart Shares Grueling Road To Recovery After Devastating Car Crash: ‘When God Talks, You Gotta Listen’

Kevin Hart has broken his silence for the first time following a car accident that nearly took his life in September.

The comedian shared his road to recovery in an emotional Facebook video. The video shows the frightening images of the crushed car from the night of the accident before cutting to images of the 40-year-old in a hospital bed.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” Kevin says under video of nurses helping him stand up from his hospital bed. “Some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most.”

Kevin suffered major back injuries and underwent surgery after surviving a near fatal car crash in early September. A friend who was driving one his classic cars lost control of the vehicle near his home in Los Angeles. It rolled over and down an embankment, ending up in a ditch, police told Access Hollywood at the time.

The video details his grueling road to recovery. As the actor slowly regains his strength he shares what he learned throughout the course of his recovery so far, saying he thinks the crash was God’s way of telling him to “sit down.”

WATCH: Kevin Hart Shares Warm Wishes In First Statement On Frightening Car Crash

“When you’re moving too fast and you’re doing too much sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see,” Kevin says, adding that his accident completely changed the way he thinks about his life.

Now, the actor is more thankful than ever for his friends and family that he leaned on—and continues to lean on—during his recovery process. There may still be a long way to go but Kevin has come a long way in the past two months, going from using a walker to stand to exercising without assistance.

“My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me,” Kevin says in the video. “So, don’t take today for granted, ’cause tomorrow’s not promised.”

The video ends with Kevin, still wearing a back brace, kissing his wife Eniko Parrish as he looks forward to what the future has in store.

Wishing you a speedy road to recovery, Kevin!