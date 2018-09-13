Kevin Hart Totally Biffs First Pitch At The Cubs Game After Incredible Warmup Dance On The Mound

But we have to say, his form was excellent and he continues to provide serious entertainment at ballgames.

Earlier this summer he threw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles with Kourtney Kardashian. In that side-by-side matchup he seemed to nail it!

We still love you Kevin. We just wonder what The Rock would think of this!?

WATCH: Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish Throw Serious Shade At The 2018 MTV VMAs!