Kevin James and Leah Remini Say 'Goodbye' To 'Kevin Can Wait' After Cancellation

Kevin James and Leah Remini are thanking their fans after the two stars learned that CBS had canceled their show after two seasons.

The sitcom stars each took to Instagram to express their gratitude to fans for watching the show and to their cast and crew for making the journey so much fun.

"I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support. I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all!" Kevin wrote alongside a leather jacket from the show. "Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world … Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all."