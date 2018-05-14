Kevin James and Leah Remini Say 'Goodbye' To 'Kevin Can Wait' After Cancellation

Kevin James and Leah Remini are thanking their fans after the two stars learned that CBS had canceled their show after two seasons.
The sitcom stars each took to Instagram to express their gratitude to fans for watching the show and to their cast and crew for making the journey so much fun.
"I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support. I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all!" Kevin wrote alongside a leather jacket from the show. "Thank you @cbstvstudios and thank you @sony for your constant dedication to the show. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world … Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all."
Leah echoed Kevin's sentiments, writing that she was also grateful to their team for coming into her life when she "needed some laughs."
"I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of @kevincanwaitcbs. You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with @officialkevinjames again day in and day out was a Godsend. I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it," she shared alongside a photo with her co-star Kevin.
"It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you.
Thank you to @cbstv and @sony for a great time.#kevincanwait," Leah closed out the post.
This was Leah and Kevin's second time on the small screen together. They previously starred as husband and wife o "King of Queens."
The last episode of "Kevin Can Wait" aired on May 7 and had guest appearances from Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.