Kevin Jonas Dishes On Special Holiday Plans With Daughters Alena & Valentina: 'I'm Going To Be The Dad Of The Year!' (Exclusive)

Kevin Jonas is kicking off the holiday season in an extra special way!
The 31-year-old singer chatted exclusively with Access about taking part in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with his wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters, 4-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, this year. The family of four is set to join "PAW Patrol" rescue pup Chase as he floats down the streets of New York City on Thursday morning.
"The minute I got the phone call to be a part of this with 'PAW Patrol,' it was a no-brainer," Kevin said. "My daughters are huge fans and the parade is a huge tradition for us in our family. Being able to enjoy that with my daughters is so exciting and very cool. My oldest daughter keeps talking about it. She's so pumped."
Kevin Jonas, with wife Danielle and kids, give PAW Patrol's heroic rescue pup Chase a warm send-off before he makes his way down the streets of New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com)
After the parade, the Jonas gang plans to spend the rest of Thanksgiving together with family — eating, of course! "We are just going to be with family here in New Jersey, which will be really nice," Kevin explained. "Obviously, eating a lot of turkey and sides and too much pumpkin pie is on the agenda."
And with Christmas creeping up around the corner, the doting dad also revealed that his daughters are already anxious about a visit from Santa.
"They've definitely made their Santa lists," Kevin said. "Luckily, my good friends at 'PAW Patrol' hooked me up with a bunch of new toys for them. I've just hoarded them a bit, so I'm going to be the dad of the year this year with all the toys I'm going to be able to deliver!"
Kevin Jonas, with wife Danielle and kids, give PAW Patrol's heroic rescue pup Chase a warm send-off before he makes his way down the streets of New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com)
Kevin admitted his little girls' happiness is really the most rewarding part of the holidays for him.
"It's incredible how things shift so much," he reflected. "You've got the moments when it's about you and your family then you and your wife and now all I care about is my kids. I don't want anything, I don't need anything. I just want their day to be special and I think that's all that matters."
Kevin Jonas, with wife Danielle and kids, give PAW Patrol's heroic rescue pup Chase a warm send-off before he makes his way down the streets of New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com)
But are Kevin and Danielle planning for more babies in the future?
"It's definitely something we've talked about and definitely not something we're ruling out," he said. "It's all about timing for us. We really are enjoying our two right now and I think three would be a little overwhelming at these ages. But maybe a little later."
-- Gabi Duncan