Kevin Jonas Dishes On Special Holiday Plans With Daughters Alena & Valentina: 'I'm Going To Be The Dad Of The Year!' (Exclusive)

Kevin Jonas is kicking off the holiday season in an extra special way!

The 31-year-old singer chatted exclusively with Access about taking part in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with his wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters, 4-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, this year. The family of four is set to join "PAW Patrol" rescue pup Chase as he floats down the streets of New York City on Thursday morning.

"The minute I got the phone call to be a part of this with 'PAW Patrol,' it was a no-brainer," Kevin said. "My daughters are huge fans and the parade is a huge tradition for us in our family. Being able to enjoy that with my daughters is so exciting and very cool. My oldest daughter keeps talking about it. She's so pumped."