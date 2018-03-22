Kevin Smith Reveals He Lost 20 Pounds After Suffering A Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Kevin told his followers that his weight loss journey is not over yet. On doctor's orders, he has another 30 pounds to lose in order to get back into good shape for his heart and health.

The 47-year-old star also revealed he turned to Penn Jillette’s book "Presto! How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales" to help him focus on healthy recipes. The book also introduced him to Just Sides, a plant-based meal program from Ray Cronise.

In February, Kevin was rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack in between his comedy shows. He took to Twitter to share the news with his fans the same day.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”)," he wrote in a tweet alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. "If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"