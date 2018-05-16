Khalid & Sean Mendes Will Team Up For 2018 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Get ready for an all-star collaboration between Khalid and Sean Mendes at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The two A-list singers will take the stage for a special collaboration and the world television premiere of Mendes' new single, "Youth," immediately following Mendes' performance of his hit single "In My Blood."

The super cool collaboration is adding to an already star-packed show with amazing performances from BTS, Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Ed Sheeran.

There's also going to be some major collaborations from Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, Macklemore and Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue and Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey and more.

Plus, Janet Jackson is set to make her return to the stage for her first TV performance in nine years!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC at 8/7 central.