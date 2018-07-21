Khloé Kardashian Admits She Thinks About Getting A Nose Job 'Every Day'

Khloé Kardashian is up for going under the knife – eventually.

The reality star got candid when replying to an Instagram follower on Friday who asked if she'd gotten rhinoplasty or just "fleeky contouring" after Khloé posted two new photos of herself with a slimmer-looking nose.

Khloé admitted that she frequently thinks about making a permanent change to her profile, but surgery fears are holding her back.