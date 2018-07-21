Khloé Kardashian Admits She Thinks About Getting A Nose Job 'Every Day'

Khloé Kardashian is up for going under the knife – eventually.
The reality star got candid when replying to an Instagram follower on Friday who asked if she'd gotten rhinoplasty or just "fleeky contouring" after Khloé posted two new photos of herself with a slimmer-looking nose.
Khloé admitted that she frequently thinks about making a permanent change to her profile, but surgery fears are holding her back.
"One day I think I'll get one because I think about it every day," she wrote of her nose job plans. "But I'm scared for now so it's all about contour."
Khloé and her famous sisters are known for their elaborate beauty routines, but the new mom said that pregnancy upped her own game even further.
"Great contouring!" she commented, in response to another fan inquiry about the same photos. "We go overboard but my nose spread during pregnancy so I'm just waiting for it to go back."
WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Dropped 33 Pounds Since Giving Birth: 'I'm Shocked'
The 34-year-old may be holding off on plastic surgery for now, but she's all in when it comes to her post-baby fitness.
Earlier this month, Khloé revealed on her app that she's dropped 33 pounds since giving birth to daughter True back in April – despite having to avoid working out for her first six weeks postpartum.
-- Erin Biglow