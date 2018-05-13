Khloé Kardashian Celebrates First Mother's Day With Daughter True: 'I Feel So Loved'

Khloé Kardashian is getting some extra love on her very first Mother's Day.

The reality star – who welcomed her first child, True, last month – spent her special morning surrounded by flowers. In a series of Instagram Stories, Khloé showed off two floral sculptures – one white, the other pink – that both read "MOMMY" in big letters.

"I feel so loved," Khloe wrote next to the second arrangement.