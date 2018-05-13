Khloé Kardashian Celebrates First Mother's Day With Daughter True: 'I Feel So Loved'

Khloé Kardashian is getting some extra love on her very first Mother's Day.
The reality star – who welcomed her first child, True, last month – spent her special morning surrounded by flowers. In a series of Instagram Stories, Khloé showed off two floral sculptures – one white, the other pink – that both read "MOMMY" in big letters.
"I feel so loved," Khloe wrote next to the second arrangement.
The Good American designer also snapped a photo of a balloon display that spelled her nickname, Koko.
The decorations seem to have been a surprise for the new mama, who revealed in a blog post earlier this week that she was planning to keep her Mother's Day low-key.
"As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL)," she wrote on her website, Khloé With A K. I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."
Khloé shared more reflections on her Mother's Day in another blog post on Sunday morning, using the opportunity to shower her 1-month-old daughter with love.
"I couldn't have imagined a greater gift in life than my baby girl. True, you complete my world," she wrote.
VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Video Of Baby True
Khloé also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her own mother, sharing a glamorous snap of Kris Jenner.
"Happy Mother's Day to the best mommy we could ask for!! Just remember mama 'you're doing amazing sweetie!' You really are!!” she wrote, referencing her mom's famous quote. "We couldn’t imagine life without you!! You are the reason for it all!! Thank you for showing us what unconditional love and loyalty is!"
VIDEO: Kris Jenner Breaks Silence On Kanye West; Shares An Update On Khloé Karadshian
-- Stephanie Case