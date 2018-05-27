Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At People 'Giving Advice' After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal In A Series Of Cryptic Tweets

Khloé Kardashian is over the unsolicited advice.
The new momma slammed people who share their two cents before they take a look at their own lives first. Khloé shared a series of cryptic tweets on Sunday, sounding off on the matter.
“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being," she wrote. "People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own."
The 33-year-old reality star went on to seemingly criticize the hypocrisy in people sharing advice to her family on social media despite not personally knowing them.
"They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all," she continued. "Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em.”
"Misery loves company,” she added. “People can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off one’s downfall rather than their success. Sadly."
Khloé hasn't been shy about clapping back at the haters since returning to social media one month after giving birth to her daughter, True. Last week, the "Revenge Body" host ranted on Snapchat after being mom-shamed for hitting the gym too soon in an effort to get her pre-baby body back.
While she kept the meaning behind her tweets vague, Khloé later hinted that they were unrelated to her complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson.
"Wild that people assume you're speaking about something and they run with it. Anything and everything gets twisted into something it’s completely not. Lord, I’m remembering how much I loved my social media break," she wrote.
Khloé always keeps it real.