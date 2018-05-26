Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up To Baby True In Adorable New Selfie

Khloé's baby girl recently turned 1-month old. She celebrated by opening up about what she's learned as a new mom in a blog post in her app.

"I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child," she wrote.

"So something just takes over and you find this energy to care for this helpless, precious babym," she added.

The reality star welcomed her first child on April 12.