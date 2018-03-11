Khloé Kardashian & Family Celebrate Tristan Thompson's 27th Birthday After Lavish Baby Shower

The Kardashian celebrations just don't stop!
Just hours after attending her luxe baby shower at Hotel Bel-Air, Khloé Kardashian stepped out on Saturday night to celebrate boyfriend Tristan Thompson's birthday at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. The NBA baller turns 27 on Tuesday, March 13.
Tristan Thompson Birthday Dinner presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles (Jerritt Clark).
The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, joined the pregnant reality star and her beau for the private dinner party, which was hosted by Remy Martin. Kourtney Kardashian also attended the festivities with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.
Others guests included Tristan's mom Andrea Thompson and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson and LeBron James with his wife, Savannah.
Tristan Thompson Birthday Dinner presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles (Jerritt Clark).
The décor featured an illuminated balloon sculpture spelling out Tristan's name and mirrored, glass tables set with bottles of Remy Martin.
The invitees dined on a family-style meal of kale and apple salad, oven-braised chicken meatballs, filet mignon and Mexican street corn ravioli with "Les, NYC" doughnuts for dessert.
Tristan Thompson Birthday Dinner presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles (Jerritt Clark).
Later, Khloé led the group in singing "Happy Birthday" before Tristan blew out the candles on his cake and thanked everyone for celebrating with him!
WATCH: Inside Khloé Kardashian's Glamorous, All-Pink Baby Shower
-- Gabi Duncan