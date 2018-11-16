Khloe Kardashian Flashes Her Flat Belly Just Months After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian is taking her "revenge body "to the next level in these steamy snaps!
The 34-year-old reality star showed off her smoking post-baby body in a new Instagram post on Friday.
Khloe posed in a Louis Vuitton swimsuit top with a pair of hip-hugging black bicycle shorts and large black frame Fendi shades, in a series of oceanside snaps. While it's unclear where she is currently kicking back, she certainly looks good while she's at it!
The "Good American" co-creator showing off her hot bod totally lines up with the message she has been promoting on social media! Khloe has been all about mental health positivity and recently and shared some serious words of wisdom.
"Your brain is a muscle- Start training it to see the positive side of things. Positive Minds = Positive Vibes," she wrote.
Her message couldn't come at a better time — right before the holidays!
Khloe will reportedly be spending her Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson and daughter True in Cleveland, according to E! News.
"It's True's first Thanksgiving and Khloe wants to celebrate it as a family. It's very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad," a source told E!.
We can only guess that Khlo's body will still be looking hot as ever after her big Thanksgiving meal!