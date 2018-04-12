Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To A Baby Girl And Tristan Thompson Was Present

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday morning in Cleveland. Sources tell Access that she had a caesarean delivery and H\her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson was present during the birth. Mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian were also spotted at the hospital late on Wednesday night.

Sources tell Access the baby is healthy, however they haven't shared a name yet for their new bundle of joy.

The happy news comes after days of turmoil for Khloe and Tristan's relationship. Earlier this week video and photos surfaced that show Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe with another woman. The news reportedly rocked their relationship, but it didn't seem to stop Tristan from being in the hospital for the arrival of his baby.

Khloe reportedly checked into the hospital on Wednesday evening while the Cleveland Cavaliers player was facing off against the New York Knicks in his NBA game. Tristan was booed by fans when he took the court, with many people showing their support for Khloe by holding up signs that read, "We Love Khloe."

More details coming on the birth… stay tuned!