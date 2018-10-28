Khloé Kardashian Hints She's Back In Cleveland With 'Welcome Home' Snap

Is Khloé Kardashian returning to Ohio after all?

Twelve days after the start of the 2018 NBA season, the Good American entrepreneur gave fans a major hint that she's joined her basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.



On Saturday evening, Khloé shared a photo of a giant balloon display, spelling out "WELCOME HOME" in silver letters, on her Instagram Stories. The picture appeared to have been taken in her and Tristan's Cleveland abode.

"Thank you baby," she wrote atop the picture, seemingly referring to her Cavaliers love.