Khloé Kardashian Hints She's Back In Cleveland With 'Welcome Home' Snap

Is Khloé Kardashian returning to Ohio after all?
Twelve days after the start of the 2018 NBA season, the Good American entrepreneur gave fans a major hint that she's joined her basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.
On Saturday evening, Khloé shared a photo of a giant balloon display, spelling out "WELCOME HOME" in silver letters, on her Instagram Stories. The picture appeared to have been taken in her and Tristan's Cleveland abode.
"Thank you baby," she wrote atop the picture, seemingly referring to her Cavaliers love.
Khloé's move back to the Midwest was always in the cards; in September, E! News reported that the "Keeping Up" star planned to "be based in Cleveland with True for the season," with occasional trips to Los Angeles for work and family commitments.
But when Tristan ventured back east without his baby mama by his side earlier this month, fans wondered if she had had a change of heart, deciding to stay put in her home city.
When Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris Jenner on Friday if her daughter was indeed making the move, the momager kept coy, responding with a simple "maybe."
During her summer stay in LA, Khloé frequently shared cryptic Instagram quotes and tweets about overcoming hardship, leading to speculation that she might want space from her athlete beau, who became embroiled in a cheating scandal days before their daughter's April birth.
But now, following the admittedly "enormous" rebuilding she and Tristan have gone through, it appears that the 34-year-old is staying positive and focusing on her future in Ohio.
"I simply wanted to remind us all that our past does not define us," Khloé wrote in a Twitter spree early Saturday morning, hours before sharing her back-in-Cleveland snap. "Knowledge is power! Self awareness is beautiful! We all should be growing / progressing every single day!"
"I am not the woman I was 5 months ago, 5 years ago etc... thank God for that!" she added.