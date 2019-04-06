Khloé Kardashian Is Already Teaching True Self-Love: See Their Affirmations In Front Of The Mirror!

Along with mastering walking and talking, True Thompson is learning to love the baby in the mirror.

The 11-month-old got her first lesson in the importance of self-confidence from her mom, Khloé Kardashian, this week.

Khloé videotaped her little girl as she played in front of a bedroom mirror.

“Hi!” True said to her reflection, then reached towards it and gave the glass an adorably noisy kiss.

“Do you love yourself?” Khloé cooed. “Do you say, ‘I am so beautiful’?”

As the infant smiled and banged her hands on the mirror, Khloé continued to suggest sweet affirmations.

“Say, ‘I am so happy. Yes, I love myself. I am so strong,'” she encouraged True.

As she spoke, the little girl planted another kiss on the glass, then plopped onto the ground.

While True may be a little too young to respond to her mom’s suggestions just yet, it’s no surprise Khloé is infusing self-love and positivity into her daughter’s life at an early age. Through the ups and downs of her turbulent year, the 34-year-old has kept a largely sunny attitude – and shared dozens of quotes about gratitude and self-improvement on Instagram.

But Khloé’s social media positivity started far before True entered the world. Back in 2016, before the reality star had even met Tristan Thompson, she reflected on the importance of loving yourself and accepting your past mistakes.

“Self-love is dynamic and runs deep,” she wrote in part. “When we act in ways that expand our self-love, we begin to expand our minds. We start to notice the parts we once abandoned. We will find dimensions of our soul that needs attention too. We begin to know exactly what we deserve and we shouldn’t settle for anything less.”

“Don’t apologize for your past for it made you who you are today,” Khloé continued. “Make your past fuel your future and the way you choose to live. Be in the now!”

With such a wise and uplifting mama by True’s side, we can’t wait to see the confident lady she grows up to be!

