Looks like Khloé Kardashian has babies on the brain!

The “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star, who shares her 8-month-old daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, isn’t ruling out the idea of having another kiddo. The 34-year-old star answered a Twitter follower who asked if she was thinking about expanding her sweet little family on Saturday morning.

Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 5, 2019

“Goodness I don’t know!” wrote Khloé. “I love (True) so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

“I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know,” Khloé continued. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”

The fashion mogul might be getting some baby fever from her older sister, Kim K! The 38-year-old star and her hubby, Kanye West, reportedly hired a second surrogate to carry their fourth baby, according to multiple reports.

The couple is already proud parents to North, 5, Saint, 3, and their 11-month-old daughter Chicago, who arrived via surrogate last year.