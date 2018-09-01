Khloé Kardashian Jets Off On 'Family Vacay' With Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner & Baby True

Where in the world is Khloé Kardashian?
The Good American entrepreneur embarked on a mystery trip with daughter True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday morning. The 34-year-old documented the kickoff of their Labor Day Weekend adventure on her Instagram Stories, snapping a video of herself cuddling up to her angelic 4-month-old on a luxury plane.
She then turned the camera to her NBA beau, who excitedly shouted "Family vacay!"
Khloé also provided a peek at mom Kris Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, who chatted with friends in a separate part of the plane.
Two hours later, a wide-awake Khloé shot a follow-up video of her daughter and baby daddy, who had already fallen fast asleep on the plane. While Tristan rested on a nearby couch, True was nestled in her the reality star's arms.
While Khloé didn't reveal where she and her family were going, she did leave a major clue on her Instagram Story – a color-changing GIF of a maple leaf. Tristan posted a similar hint – a maple leaf emoji – on his own Insta.
The symbol might mean that Khloé and her crew are headed across the border to Canada – or, more specifically, to Toronto, where the Maple Leaves are the city's professional hockey team.
No matter their destination, it's clear that the youngest Kardashian sister is ready to have some fun! On Friday, she posted an Instagram Stories video of Kris getting wild during a February bash and wrote her mom a note in anticipation of their trip to come.
"I can't wait to spend the weekend with you @krisjenner," Khloé typed atop the throwback video, in which the momager danced to Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" and sang karaoke. "You have a lot to live up to!!!"
