Khloé Kardashian Jets Off On 'Family Vacay' With Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner & Baby True

Where in the world is Khloé Kardashian?

The Good American entrepreneur embarked on a mystery trip with daughter True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday morning. The 34-year-old documented the kickoff of their Labor Day Weekend adventure on her Instagram Stories, snapping a video of herself cuddling up to her angelic 4-month-old on a luxury plane.

She then turned the camera to her NBA beau, who excitedly shouted "Family vacay!"

Khloé also provided a peek at mom Kris Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, who chatted with friends in a separate part of the plane.

