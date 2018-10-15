Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Snaps Of True Thompson As A Pumpkin

It's pumpkin season!
Khloe Kardashian showed off her little pumpkin this weekend in some adorable pics of their trip to the pumpkin patch!
"I couldn't resist!!! My little pumpkin!!!! 🎃 One of many costumes to come," the reality star wrote on one of the many candid shots of her daughter.
The 34-year-old mom also included a silly pic of herself True, and True's cousin Penelope Disick posed (a little awkwardly) next to a mini horse.
"Caption this," Khloe joked about the funny photo.
This will be Khloe's first Halloween with baby True and the new mom couldn't look more overjoyed to be spending the holiday dressing her daughter from head to toe in adorable costumes!
So what's next Khlo?