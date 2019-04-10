Khloé Kardashian Posts Another Cryptic Message About Finding Love

Khloé Kardashian is still not so subtly “@ing” her ex with cryptic messages on Instagram.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message about love and unfortunate dating choices.

“You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” the quote read.

The message comes nearly two months after her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, allegedly hooked up with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods, 21.

The Good American co-creator has been criticized in the past for her poor choices in men, most recently during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Las Vegas.

“Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” Jimmy asked Khloé.

“I like what I like. What can I say?” Khloé responded. “But I do agree. I should have listened to M.J., my grandmother. I should probably start to date like accountants or something like that.”

The reality star has had a long track record of relationships with NBA athletes, including her ex-husband Lamar Odom and most recently Tristan, the father of her 11-month-old daughter True.

Khloé followed up her post about dating with an inspirational quote about shining even on your worst days.

“Be the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full,” the message reads.

A source told People that Khloé is in a much better place since Tristan’s second cheating scandal broke in February.

“Her heartbreak seems to have passed and her mood is much lighter,” the source said. “Although she really wanted Tristan to come around, grow up and be a man, she seems to have realized that she’s much better off now.”