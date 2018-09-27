Khloe Kardashian Posts A Precious Photo Of True In A Bathing Suit: 'You're My Sunshine'

Khloe Kardashian's little girl True Thompson is a bathing beauty!

The adorable 5-month-old sported a super sweet rainbow-colored swimsuit and a yellow headscarf for a day of fun in the sun, which her mom captured in a sweet Instagram photo. 

"I’ve Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl," Khloe captioned the cute photo. 

???? I’ve Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl ????

This isn't the first time little True has rocked a perfect one-piece! The tiny tot took a swim with her momma Khloe earlier this summer during a tropical vacation. 

???? Me and my girl!! ????

Little True is clearly following in her famous family's footsteps with A+ swimsuit shots. Her aunties, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall are all well-known for putting together swimsuit photo shoots that would make anyone jealous. 

Too cute, True!

