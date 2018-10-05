Khloe Kardashian Praises Herself For 'Still Standing' In Yet Another Cryptic Social Media Post

After leaving us with cryptic messages all week on social media, Khloe Kardashian dropped another confusing message on Instagram on Thursday, saying she is "still standing."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared photos of herself looking luminescent in pink along with an inspirational caption, applauding herself for staying strong.

"All of that, and you're still standing. I am proud of you! You're doing a great job! Keep going," she wrote.

Khloe, 34, also shared a video of herself standing in nothing but a bright blazer and SPANX as photographers circled around her snapping pictures.