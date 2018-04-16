Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name — Meet True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her baby girl's name less than a week since giving birth: True Thompson!
Khloe shared the little girl's name in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday.
"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True," Khloe wrote alongside a photo of a room filled with pink balloons. The room appears to be True's new nursery.
Fans were quick to note that True has dad Tristan Thompson's last name.
Khloe, 33, and her NBA boyfriend welcomed their daughter last Thursday in Cleveland, amid a cheating scandal. Tristan was captured in several videos and photos leading up to his daughter's birth canoodling with several women who were not Khloe.
Neither Khloe or Tristan have commented on the cheating scandal.
Little True will join Tristan's son from a previous relationship, 16-month old Prince Oliver.