Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Girl's Name — Meet True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her baby girl's name less than a week since giving birth: True Thompson!

Khloe shared the little girl's name in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True," Khloe wrote alongside a photo of a room filled with pink balloons. The room appears to be True's new nursery.



