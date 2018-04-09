Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Not Afraid To Give Birth: 'Women Were Made To Do This!'

Khloé Kardashian is in the home stretch of her pregnancy, but the reality star is keeping her cool.
In a new post on her website and app, Khloé With A K, the Good American entrepreneur told fans that she wasn't afraid to give birth for the first time.
"I've seen over eight births live and in person," she wrote. "Women were made to do this! It's a very natural experience."
The 33-year-old also revealed that she was keeping her pre-baby nerves in check by reading up and asking her doctor any questions that arise.
"Of course I'm a little nervous to go into labor, but I'm trying not to overthink something that literally happens all the time," she concluded.
Khloé – who confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in December – seems over over the moon about the impending arrival of her baby girl. On Monday, the star shared a romantic snap of her and Tristan kissing in the kitchen on Instagram, her bump on full display. "We are ready whenever you are little mama," she captioned the photo.
VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Pre-Baby Routine: Daily Walks & Binge-Watching TV!
-- Stephanie Case