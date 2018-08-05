Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Her Lips Look Bigger On This Season Of 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian's lips aren't sealed!
The reality star took to her Instagram story on Sunday to explain to fans why her lips look bigger on the show this season.
"PSA I was pregnant during this season of KUWTK," she wrote. "Some women get " pregnancy lips". I was one of them."
"So my lips look crazy and massive," she added. "Trust me I know and I HATED IT!"
A lot of wild s**t happens to your body and face while pregnant," she continued.
"It's out of our control. Most people don't have to film during an entire pregnancy so Just wat the show and be kind about my growing body and lips," she added.
"Pregnant women should be off limits," she concluded.
The new season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres on Sunday at 9/8c on E!.
-- Stephanie Swaim