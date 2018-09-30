Khloe Kardashian Says She's Not Responsible For Her Own Happiness In Instagram Blast

Khloe Kardashian isn't listening to what any of her haters have to say!
After a week of criticism from social media trolls, who blasted her for the color of her daughter True Thompson's skin and questioned her move back to Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloe took to Instagram Story on Sunday to share her thoughts on happiness.
"Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness," the 34-year-old reality star shared. "You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with."
Khloe's quote card isn't the first time she's spoken up for herself this week. She blasted people who attacked her daughter's skin color — after she posted an adorable pic of True in a bathing suit — and took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter.
"I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back," Khloe tweeted.
"I try to put myself in their shoes & maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was,” she continued. “In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy."
Well said, Khloe.
