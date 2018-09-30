Khloe Kardashian Says She's Not Responsible For Her Own Happiness In Instagram Blast

Khloe Kardashian isn't listening to what any of her haters have to say!

After a week of criticism from social media trolls, who blasted her for the color of her daughter True Thompson's skin and questioned her move back to Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloe took to Instagram Story on Sunday to share her thoughts on happiness.

"Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness," the 34-year-old reality star shared. "You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with."