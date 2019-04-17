Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Ex Tristan Thompson With A New Quote

Khloe Kardashian is back at it with the shady quotes and this one had to sting for her ex, Tristan Thompson!

A few days following the big 1st birthday bash for her and Tristan’s daughter True, the 34-year-old reality star posted several quotes on her Instagram Story (per usual) – but one particularly stuck out.

The quote read, “Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”

Ouch! We know a call out when we see one, and this has got to be the most obvious reference to the NBA star’s cheating ways.

His most recent infidelity came out in February when Tristan allegedly kissed close family friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe broke things off for good after discovering the indiscretion.

It seems that the parents were cordial at True’s party on Sunday, but the Good American mogul looked like she was doing her best to ignore her baby daddy.

In one of her Instagram Stories, you can see Tristan attempting to hold his daughter so Khloe could get a pic – but Khloe completely ignores him!

He even asks, “You ok, mama?” And no response! Awkward…

This protective mama bear clearly doesn’t need any help, obvi!

