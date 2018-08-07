Khloé Kardashian Shades Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Amidst Cheating Rumors

The Kardashian sisters always have each other's backs in times of heartbreak.

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian threw some serious shade at sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima after reports surfaced that he had already moved on from the reality star.

The 25-year-old male model fired back at the Daily Mail after the website reported he was "rebounding" from Kourtney with social media influencer, Jordan Ozuna. The UK outlet shared a series of photos of Younes cozying up to a bikini-clad Jordan, as the two were caught sharing an embrace.

"They really want me to be the bad guy," he replied to the report, in a post on his Instagram story. "F**k your Hollywood bulls**t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."

While the allegations appeared to be false (Jordan has since shared photos with her real boyfriend), Koko still refuses to be friendly with her big sister's ex.

After The Shade Room shared a screenshot of Younes' reply, Khloé fired back in the comments, "Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson."

Ouch!

Kourtney and Younes called it quits after two years of dating. The relationship appeared to be sour after the 25-year-old publicly slammed the 39-year-old when she showed off her curves in a bikini-clad Instagram post.

