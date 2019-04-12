Khloé Kardashian Showers True Thompson With Love On Her First Birthday

Baby True turns one today and Khloé Kardashian is showering her with love!

The 34-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to her Instagram Story to share dozens of photos of True with a sweet message.

“My baby is 1 today,” she said with a crying emoji. “Where does the time go?”

From the day she was born to her first birthday, True has just gotten cuter and cuter!

The reality star shared all of her adorable Halloween pics, shots in her precious over-sized glasses, and hanging with grandma Kris, of course!

Momager Kris Jenner also shared a birthday tribute to True with lots of sweet snaps.

“Happy Birthday to our beautiful angel True. You are ONE today! What a blessing you are to our family. You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say,” she captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable birthday tribute to True with a sweet pic of her and Kanye.

Khloé revealed some of the extravagant gifts True has received for her first birthday including a customized Fendi dress with matching shoes, monogramed pajamas, and a diamond bracelet.

“Who does True think she is getting a gift from Fendi,” Khloé joked on her Instagram Story. “Can I steal my daughter’s gift?”

Wishing baby True a birthday full of Fendi and diamonds – well, more Fendi and diamonds!