Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Ripped Abs While On A Girls’ Night Out

Khloé Kardashian is working it!

The Good American mogul turned up the heat with her BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq for an epic GNO. Malika took to Instagram to share a video of the gals strutting their stuff down a hallway.

“Here we come…,” the famous friend captioned the steamy vid.

In the post, Khloé dazzled in a black crop top, a thigh-high skirt and knee-high booties. Meanwhile, Malika donned a black mini dress and her sis rocked a black body suit.

Although the 34-year-old’s famous sisters weren’t on the girl’s trip, both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West left comments on the saucy post.

“I love you guys,” wrote Kylie, while Kyle commented, “I can tell tonight is about to be 🔥🔥🔥.”

The fun night out comes just days after the “KUWTK” star got super candid about her real friendships.

After the mama of one shared a snap of herself and Malika on IG, Khloé responded to a fan comment that read, “the only friendship we trust,” with “same.”