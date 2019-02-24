Khloé Kardashian Slams Rumors That She Will Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’: ‘How Insensitive’

It looks like Khloé Kardashian won’t be handing out roses anytime soon!

The 34-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down rumors that she was in talks to be the next “Bachelorette,” after the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, continued to tease Bachelor Nation with the possibility of the fashion mogul finding love on national TV.

“I’m not f***ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” Khloé tweeted in response to one of Mike’s tweets.

The drama between the famous family and the reality TV producer first started when Kim Kardashian slammed Fleiss after he tweeted that her sis might be the reality franchise’s new star.

“Fake f**king news big time!!!!” the 38-year-old star tweeted in response to a post from Pop Crave that featured tweets from the Fleiss.

Kim’s denial prompted a quick response from Fleiss, who tweeted, “How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!”

“Oh really????? Wait a minute….” Kim responded on Twitter before posting a screenshot of a group chat with Khloé and their mom, Kris Jenner.

In the group chat, Kris responded, “No lol.”

And Khloé added, “Ewwww I mean put some respeck (sic) on my name.”

Even with the screenshot, Fleiss stood firm with his claims and said that Kim wouldn’t know because her family wouldn’t be able to tell her anyways.

“How would Kim Kardashian know??? This is between me and (Kris Jenner) — and most importantly (Khloé Kardashian)!!!” he wrote. In second tweet he added, “FYI… We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. (Khloé Kardashian) couldn’t tell (Kim Kardashian anyways)”

That’s when Khloé finally fired back and shut down all the rumors.

Rumors that Khloé might be the next “Bachelorette” comes just days after news broke that the “KUWTK” star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordan Woods.

