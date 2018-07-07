Khloé Kardashian Slams Troll Who Criticized Baby True's Appearance: 'What Type Of Disgusting Human Being Are You?'

Khloé Kardashian is blossoming into one protective mama bear!

The Good American entrepreneur had choice words for a particularly brazen Twitter user on Saturday after they took a jab her daughter.

In the since-deleted tweet – which was captured by The Daily Mail – the user called Khloé's 2-month-old "not cute at all" and added a cringe-face emoji.

"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance?” Khloé quickly clapped back. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."