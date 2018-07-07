Khloé Kardashian Slams Troll Who Criticized Baby True's Appearance: 'What Type Of Disgusting Human Being Are You?'

Khloé Kardashian is blossoming into one protective mama bear!
The Good American entrepreneur had choice words for a particularly brazen Twitter user on Saturday after they took a jab her daughter.
In the since-deleted tweet – which was captured by The Daily Mail – the user called Khloé's 2-month-old "not cute at all" and added a cringe-face emoji.
"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance?” Khloé quickly clapped back. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."
Fans quickly came to Khloé's defense after the online blowup.
"It's disgusting that people could be so vile, seriously," one "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" fan tweeted.
"She's a loser for that,” the reality star wrote back. "No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?"
"Why are people such haters @khloekardashian!!?," another supporter chimed in. "You are doing great momma. Keep doing your thing."
"I just don't get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity,” Khloé responded. "That takes a lot more energy than just being kind."
The "Revenge Body" host's hater swiftly made her Twitter account private after the spat and penned an apology, per PEOPLE.
"[I] honestly didn’t mean for my tweet to get as many replies and whatnot to it. I apologize for my actions and I shouldn’t have said what I said. I wasn’t thinking at all," the statement reads.