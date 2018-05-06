Khloe Kardashian Spotted At Tristan Thompson's Basketball Game, Weeks After Alleged Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is standing by her man.

The reality star was spotted on the sidelines at her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Khloe, who was there with her security team, was eyed wearing a leopard print dress and sunglasses.

The show of support for Tristan comes after a difficult couple of weeks for the new parents. The duo welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, just days after photos surfaced that seemed to indicate that Tristan had been cheating on Khloe with multiple women.

The pair have each individually stayed quiet about the alleged cheating scandal, but Khloe's family recently spoke out about her situation.

"Poor Khloé," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of her show. "Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f—ked up."

Mom Kris Jenner also opened up to Ellen about how the whole family rallied around Khloe during the difficult couple weeks.

"We [did] what we always do, and that's spring into action with love," Kris said to Ellen, while confirming that the whole family hopped on a plane to be with Khloe during her daughter's birth. "I'm there to support my kids, no matter what happens."

Kris said their tight-knit family is definitely a force to be reckoned with. We can't disagree with that!

