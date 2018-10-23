Khloe Kardashian Spreads The Message To Fans Not To Spend Time With 'Negative People'

Khloe Kardashian is dropping some more knowledge on us, but we have to wonder – is she taking her own advice?
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to her Instagram story to share some words of wisdom about avoiding negative people in your life and spending more time with those that will benefit your mental health.
"Free yourself from negative people. – spend time with people who are smart, driven, and like-minded," the first post reads. "Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be."
The post goes on to advise one to choose friends that are loving and respectful, and not to waste any time with those that "suck the happiness out of you."
Looks like Khlo has been doing some soul-searching lately and wanted to spread the positive word!
In the second post, she hints again at the importance of mental health and it’s connection to healthy relationships.
"Spend time with people who are good for your mental health," it reads.
Could her posts be hinting at some trouble in paradise? While Khloe hasn't publicly spoken out about her relationship with Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal earlier this year, she did choose not to move back to their Cleveland home this summer. Instead, she's decided to stay in Los Angeles with her daughter and her family.
Just keep spreading those positive vibes, Khlo!