Khloe Kardashian Spreads The Message To Fans Not To Spend Time With 'Negative People'

"Free yourself from negative people. – spend time with people who are smart, driven, and like-minded," the first post reads. "Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be."

The post goes on to advise one to choose friends that are loving and respectful, and not to waste any time with those that "suck the happiness out of you."

Looks like Khlo has been doing some soul-searching lately and wanted to spread the positive word!

In the second post, she hints again at the importance of mental health and it’s connection to healthy relationships.