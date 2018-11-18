Khloé Kardashian Is 'Thankful' For Tristan Thompson In Thanksgiving-Themed Post

Khloé Kardashian is still grateful for Tristan Thompson.

The new mom gave fans a preview of her Thanksgiving plans this week, and appeared to subtly reveal that the NBA star will be present with her and her family at the dinner table. In a holiday prep guide post on her official website, Khloé shared a photo of place cards that included one for the father of her 7-month-old daughter, True.

"Thankful for Tristan," it read, along with matching cards for others including her sister Kylie Jenner, nephews Saint West and Mason Disick, niece North West, and others. A longer-framed version of the photo posted to her Instagram story also displayed placards for Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

