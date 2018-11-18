Khloé Kardashian Is 'Thankful' For Tristan Thompson In Thanksgiving-Themed Post

Khloé Kardashian is still grateful for Tristan Thompson.
The new mom gave fans a preview of her Thanksgiving plans this week, and appeared to subtly reveal that the NBA star will be present with her and her family at the dinner table. In a holiday prep guide post on her official website, Khloé shared a photo of place cards that included one for the father of her 7-month-old daughter, True.
"Thankful for Tristan," it read, along with matching cards for others including her sister Kylie Jenner, nephews Saint West and Mason Disick, niece North West, and others. A longer-framed version of the photo posted to her Instagram story also displayed placards for Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
(Instagram)
Despite recent reports that Khloé is planning to spend Thanksgiving in Cleveland with the Cavaliers player and their little girl, her recent snaps suggest that Tristan is instead headed to Kardashian-Jenner headquarters in California for a sit-down with the whole clan.
The couple has faced high-profile hardship in recent months, following the bombshell allegations that Tristan was unfaithful when Khloé was pregnant. The scandal broke just days before she gave birth in April, but played out once again on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" earlier this month.
During the episode, Khloé admitted on Twitter that seeing the upheaval unfold after having had time to process it off-camera was incredibly difficult.
"I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time," she wrote. "This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to."
'Tis the season for forgiveness?
-- Erin Biglow