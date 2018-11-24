Khloe Kardashian Thinks Kendall Jenner Heckling Tristan Thompson On The Court Is Too Funny: 'I'm Dying'

Did Kendall Jenner really boo Tristan Thompson?

The model was at The Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

And while watching the game from the side lines, it looks like Kenny was boo-ing her sister's boyfriend!

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson

(Getty Images)

But it was all in good fun, Khloe shared a video of the boo-ing on Twitter and had a hilarious reaction.

"Look at my baby heckler," she joked. "I'm dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork"

The game comes after Khloe had a fun Thanksgiving in Cleveland with baby True and her love Tristan.

View this post on Instagram

Thankful you picked me ????

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The rest of the Kardashians celebrated the holiday together, which caused some people on social media to speculate that there might be some family strife.

But Koko quickly shut down the rumors.

"Y'all are reaching now. I've spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving," she wrote. "Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I."

"My sisters and I are perfectly find thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not," she explained.

"The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create," she added. "So here we goooooooooooo!!"

"Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol," she concluded.

-- Stephanie Swaim

