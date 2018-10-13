Khloé Kardashian Throws True Thompson An Adorable Cupcake Party!

Khloé also posted an affectionate Instagram story of her covering the birthday girl with cuddles and kisses, declaring the party the "Best Day EVER."

The Good American entrepreneur also took to social media to dish out wisdom on her crazy half-year, which not only marked True's half-birthday, but also the six-month anniversary of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” a first text post on her Instagram Story read. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

Later in the day, Khloé shared another life lesson, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”