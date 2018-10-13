Khloé Kardashian Throws True Thompson An Adorable Cupcake Party!

It's a sweet cupcake party for True Thompson and cousins!
Khloé shared a super cute snap on Instagram Friday of 6-month-old True celebrating her half-birthday with her cousins. True is joined on a blanket with Kim Kardashian West's kids Chicago, 8 months, and Saint, 2, Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi, 8 months, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 1.
The Kardashian kiddos were surrounded with sprinkled cupcakes and a big, colorful, sprinkle-loaded cake for True!
“Cousin Cupcake Party!!!” the proud mama wrote, and added, "Keeping Up With The Kousins.”
Auntie Kim shared a photo of North playing with True hours before the cupcake party, wearing a cute pink dress and showing her baby cousin how to play with her activity cube. "Cousin love," Kim captioned the moment.
Khloé also posted an affectionate Instagram story of her covering the birthday girl with cuddles and kisses, declaring the party the "Best Day EVER."
The Good American entrepreneur also took to social media to dish out wisdom on her crazy half-year, which not only marked True's half-birthday, but also the six-month anniversary of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.
“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” a first text post on her Instagram Story read. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”
Later in the day, Khloé shared another life lesson, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”
True Thompson was born April 12, just days after rumors of Tristan's infidelity made headlines. In the time since, Khloé has stayed coy about her love life, but has hinted at managing her pain and rebuilding trust in various cryptic Insta posts.
Khloé recently posted, "If you've been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a bada** with a heart of an angel."