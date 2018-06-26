Khloe Kardashian Is Tripping Out Over Her Scarily Perfect Her Wax Figure Is

wax figure of Khloe Kardashian is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on June 26, 2018 in Las Vegas

Bible, Khloe Kardashian cannot handle how scarily perfect her wax figure is.

On Tuesday, the Good American designer became the latest Kardashian to get waxed by Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and the resemblance is uncanny.

Will the real @khloekardashian please stand up? ???? Bible, I cant handle how good Khloé’s wax figure is

A post shared by Access (@accessonline) on

The statue dons the exact outfit Koko wore to the Good American denim launch in October 2016 – a lingerie top tucked into a pair of blue high-waisted jeans. It even perfectly replicates Khloe's beachy waves!

Khloe was shook over her wax lookalike, taking to Twitter to share her reaction.

"This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!!," she wrote.

The 33-year-old's statue joins Madame Tussauds's replicas of sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Soon, the whole "Keeping Up" squad will be waxed! 

