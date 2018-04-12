Khloe Kardashian's Pal Khadijah Haqq Throws Subtle Shade Toward Tristan Thompson

Khadijah Haqq, Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq attend the House of CB flagship store launch at House Of CB on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
The fallout after photos and videos of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian continued on Thursday, with some fans and one of Khloe's friends speaking out on the situation.
While neither Khloe, Tristan or any of the members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan have shared their thoughts on the matter, Khadijah Haqq (Khloe's BFF Malika's twin), seemed to throw some subtle shade in Tristan's direction on her Instagram account.
She posted a quote from John Wooden on her Insta on Wednesday that read, "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother."
Khadijah used the fist-bump emoji to show her additional support for Khloe.
Backlash toward the 27-year-old NBA star has definitely been swift. Fans at his Cleveland Cavaliers game on Wednesday booed when he took the court and one fan was spotted holding up a "We Love Khloe" sign.
Sources tell Access that people are keeping an eye on the Hillcrest Hospital at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where Khloe is expected to deliver her first child with Tristan.