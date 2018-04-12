Khloe Kardashian's Pal Khadijah Haqq Throws Subtle Shade Toward Tristan Thompson

The fallout after photos and videos of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian continued on Thursday, with some fans and one of Khloe's friends speaking out on the situation.

While neither Khloe, Tristan or any of the members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan have shared their thoughts on the matter, Khadijah Haqq (Khloe's BFF Malika's twin), seemed to throw some subtle shade in Tristan's direction on her Instagram account.

She posted a quote from John Wooden on her Insta on Wednesday that read, "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother."