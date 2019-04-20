Kim Kardashian Says She Would Never ‘Use Privilege’ To Get Her Kids Into College

Kim Kardashian West is sharing her opinions!

In a new interview with CNN’s Van Jones, the reality star explains why she doesn’t see herself ever getting involved in a scandal like the massive college admissions scam.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” Kim tells Van in a new clip obtained by E! News.

“That’s what I see is not appropriate,” she adds.

The 38-year-old star, who shares 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Chicago with husband Kanye West, went on to explain that she just wants her kiddos to be ” as grounded as possible.”

“To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” she shares.

In the new clip, the “Keeping Up with The Kardashian” star also opens up about studying to become a lawyer.

“Having my kids see me studying, leaving and going into an office a few days a week, studying all the time, coming home — I have my backpack they have their backpack. Them seeing that I have this filming career and having makeup samples tested all on my arm while I’m trying to read my flashcards [is important],” she says.

“I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work and even though I’m in my late 30s and just finishing college — it’s never too late and there really is no easy way out.”

Van Jones recently stopped by Access Live to dish about Kim’s plans to tackle law school. The famed attorney confessed that he truly thinks Kim is so “bad” – but in a good way!

“I was in the Oval Office with her and Donald Trump … and watching her deal with Donald Trump was like a masterclass in persuasion. It was a masterclass in advocacy,” he shared.

“Trying to get him to sign the bill, trying to get him to help people … and notice that he did it.”

